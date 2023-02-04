Rajasthan Police seizes liquor smuggled in fuel tanker

Rajasthan Police seizes liquor being smuggled from Punjab to Gujarat in fuel tanker

According to the police, the market value of the seized liquor has been estimated around Rs 60 lakh

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Feb 04 2023, 21:00 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2023, 21:00 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two smugglers were arrested on Saturday with 610 cartons of illicit liquor that they were carrying in a petrol tanker in Rajasthan's Churu district, police said.

According to the police, the market value of the seized liquor has been estimated around Rs 60 lakh.

Also Read | Case against 5 people for sexually harassing UK tourist in Kerala

The illicit liquor was being smuggled from Ludhiana in Punjab to Gujarat, an official statement said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team on Saturday stopped and searched a tanker bearing a Gujarat registration number and found a total of 610 cartons of different brands.

The police arrested tanker riders Babulal Jat and Revant Kumar and seized liquor along with the vehicle. The arrested accused are being interrogated further.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rajasthan
Police
India News
Crime

What's Brewing

Lockheed Martin to showcase its best at Aero-India 2023

Lockheed Martin to showcase its best at Aero-India 2023

A primer to Tripura elections: Key parties, allies

A primer to Tripura elections: Key parties, allies

IIT develops tech to cut water usage in textile sector

IIT develops tech to cut water usage in textile sector

Protecting 30% of oceans, huge challenge for the planet

Protecting 30% of oceans, huge challenge for the planet

Amazon, Infy have highest H-1B visa approvals in draws

Amazon, Infy have highest H-1B visa approvals in draws

Single Afghan women, widows struggle to find next meal

Single Afghan women, widows struggle to find next meal

 