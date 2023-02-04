Rajasthan Police seizes liquor being smuggled from Punjab to Gujarat in fuel tanker

Two smugglers were arrested on Saturday with 610 cartons of illicit liquor that they were carrying in a petrol tanker in Rajasthan's Churu district, police said.
According to the police, the market value of the seized liquor has been estimated around Rs 60 lakh.
The illicit liquor was being smuggled from Ludhiana in Punjab to Gujarat, an official statement said.
Acting on a tip-off, a police team on Saturday stopped and searched a tanker bearing a Gujarat registration number and found a total of 610 cartons of different brands.
The police arrested tanker riders Babulal Jat and Revant Kumar and seized liquor along with the vehicle. The arrested accused are being interrogated further.
