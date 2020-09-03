Rajasthan records 705 fresh Covid-19 cases; tally at 85,379

Rajasthan recorded 705 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday, taking the state's tally to 85,379, while seven more fatalities took the toll to 1,087, according to a health department bulletin.

A total of 13,421 patients are under treatment in the state, the bulletin said.

As many as 69,697 people have been discharged after treatment till now, it said.

Jaipur has reported the maximum number of deaths so far at 279, followed by 102 in Jodhpur, 77 in Bikaner, 76 in Kota, 74 in Ajmer and 70 in Bharatpur, 45 in Pali, 43 in Nagaur, 29 in Udaipur, 25 in Alwar and 22 in Dholpur.

Of the fresh cases, 112 were reported in Jaipur, 89 in Jodhpur, 56 in Alwar, 44 in Jhalawar, 40 in Dungarpur, 38 in Bikaner, 37 in Ajmer, 35 in Kota and 34 each in Pali and Chittorgarh, among other districts.