Rajasthan’s Ramgarh Sanctuary notified as new tiger reserve

Rajasthan’s Ramgarh Vishdhari Sanctuary on Monday was notified as India's 52nd tiger reserve, which would provide a secured patch of forest for tigers of Ranthambore to move around as suggested by the conservationists.

“The newly notified tiger reserve includes the tiger habitat between Ranthambore Tiger Reserve in the northeast and Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve on the southern side and facilitates dispersal of tigers from Ranthambore Tiger Reserve,” said Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav in a tweet.

The absence of contiguous forest land in and around Ranthambore is one of the conservation challenges as the big cats don’t get a chance to mingle with tigers from other forests, increasing the chances of inbreeding.

According to the National Tiger Conservation Authority, Ranthambore is the only source population of the big cats in the Ranthambhore-Mukundara-Kuno-Shivpuri-Madhav landscape, marked by fragmented forest patches, Chambal ravines, river streams and agriculture lands.

The last tiger census carried out nearly four years ago showed India having 2,967 tigers in its forests, of which 53 were in Ranthambore. The counting exercise showed barely any mixture of Ranthambore tigers with big cats from other localities.

More than 15 lakh hectares of forest land including a part of the protected zones around the Chambal river will be a part of the new tiger reserve, which spreads primarily across Bundi and Kota districts.

“The 52nd tiger reserve of India will conserve biodiversity and bring in ecotourism and development to the area. Its floristic diversity makes it an important area for research and education. Historic and cultural sites like Bhimlat and Ramgarh palace would encourage eco-tourism and provide employment opportunities to local communities,” Yadav said.

