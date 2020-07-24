Rajesh Bhushan to succeed Preeti Sudan as Union Health Secretary

Senior IAS officer Rajesh Bhushan will succeed Preeti Sudan as Union Health Secretary this month-end while Anil Kumar Jain will hold additional charge of Mines, a government order said on Friday.

Sudan was due to retire on April 30 but was given a three-month extension till July 31, as she was leading the Covid-19 response and the government did not want to disturb the status quo then.

Rajesh Bhushan, a 1987 batch Bihar cadre IAS officer, was in April appointed the Officer on Special Duty in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, with the government indicating that he would take over as Health Secretary when Sudan retires. He is the son-in-law of former Uttarakhand CM and ex-Union Minister B C Khanduri.

Jain, a 1986 batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, has been given additional charge of Mines till a regular Secretary is appointed. At present, he is Coal Secretary.

Mines Secretary Sushil Kumar has been shifted to National Commission for Scheduled Castes under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in the same rank.

Kumar, a 1987 batch IAS officer of Tripura cadre, will be replacing Ram Kumar Mishra, who is appointed new Women and Child Development Secretary.

Mishra succeeds Ajay Tirkey, a 1987 batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre. Tirkey will replace Ruolkhumlien Buhril, who superannuates on July 31.