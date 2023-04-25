Rajesh Kumar Singh takes charge as DPIIT secretary

Singh replaces Anurag Jain, who has been appointed as secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways

Gyanendra Keshri
Gyanendra Keshri, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 25 2023, 06:29 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2023, 06:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Rajesh Kumar Singh, 1989 batch IAS officer of Kerala cadre, on Monday, assumed the charge of secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

Singh replaces Anurag Jain, who has been appointed as secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. Jain is also a 1989 batch officer of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). Jain is from the Madhya Pradesh cadre.

Prior to taking charge as DPIIT secretary, Singh was serving as secretary, the Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement.

