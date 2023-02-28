Rajesh Malhotra is new Principal DG, PIB

Rajesh Malhotra is new Principal DG, Press Information Bureau

Malhotra, a 1989 batch officer, succeeds Satyendra Prakash, who superannuated on Tuesday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 28 2023, 21:25 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2023, 21:25 ist

Senior Indian Information Service (IIS) officer Rajesh Malhotra was on Tuesday appointed as the Principal Director General of the Press Information Bureau, a government order said.

Malhotra, a 1989 batch officer, succeeds Satyendra Prakash, who superannuated on Tuesday.

He will be the principal spokesperson of the government of India.

Malhotra was elevated to a higher grade of IIS in June last year and appointed as the Principal Director General of the Central Bureau of Communication. He continued to look after the publicity of the Ministry of Finance in the Press Information Bureau.

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry also named Priya Kumar as the Director General of Doordarshan News (DD News). She succeeds Mayank Agrawal.

Kumar, Additional Director General (News), DD News will also look after the charge of the Director General, DD News with effect from March 1, 2023 and until further orders, the I&B Ministry order said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Press Information Bureau
IIS

What's Brewing

How ChatGPT helped a firm recover dues worth over $100K

How ChatGPT helped a firm recover dues worth over $100K

'Hera Pheri 3' is finally happening: Suniel Shetty

'Hera Pheri 3' is finally happening: Suniel Shetty

Suspected schoolgirl poisoning attacks rattle Iran

Suspected schoolgirl poisoning attacks rattle Iran

UP cop wears BJP scarf over uniform, probe ordered

UP cop wears BJP scarf over uniform, probe ordered

Perfect blend of Swadharma and Svabhava for success

Perfect blend of Swadharma and Svabhava for success

 