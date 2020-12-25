Rajinikanth admitted to hospital after BP spikes

Rajinikanth admitted to hospital after blood pressure spikes

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 25 2020, 13:25 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2020, 13:44 ist
Actor Rajinikanth. Credit: DH File Photo

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad on Friday after severe fluctuations were recorded in his blood pressure, a hospital statement said.

The actor tested negative for Covid-19 on December 22 is under isolation after some crew members of the film he was shooting for (Annatha) in Hyderabad tested positive for the coronavirus.

The hospital said he was hemodynamically stable and had no other symptoms except blood pressure spikes and exhaustion.

