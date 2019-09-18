Rajinikanth opposes Amit Shah's Hindi imposition

Superstar Rajinikanth on Wednesday opposed the imposition of Hindi that was proposed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Hindi Diwas.

"If Hindi is imposed, then including Tamil Nadu, all the South Indian states, and even a few North Indian states will not accept," he told reporters at the Chennai Airport

He further said, "Having a common language will help in the unity and development of the nation."

Rajinikanth said the concept of a common language in India was not possible and asserted that any attempts of Hindi imposition will not be only be resisted by southern states, but even many in the North.

Rajinikanth: Hindi shouldn't be imposed. Not just Tamil Nadu but none of the southern states will accept imposition of Hindi. Not only Hindi, no language should be imposed. If there's a common language it's good for country's unity&progress but forcing a language isn't acceptable pic.twitter.com/cP3KzihTgw — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2019

Amit Shah had propagated the idea of making Hindi the official language of the nation on September 14.

The 'Superstar' said Hindi should not be imposed as the concept of a common language was "unfortunately" not possible in the country. "A common language not just for India but any country is good for its unity and progress. Unfortunately, (one cannot) bring a common language in our country. So you cannot impose any language," he told reporters at the airport here.

"Especially, if you impose Hindi, not just Tamil Nadu, no southern state will accept that. Many states in northern parts will also not accept that," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)