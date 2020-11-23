Perarivalan gets 1-week parole for medical check-up

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict A G Perarivalan gets 1-week parole for medical check-up

Perarivalan is serving a life-term at Puzhal Central Prison near Chennai in Tamil Nadu

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 23 2020, 12:17 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2020, 12:20 ist
Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan, who is serving a life sentence in the case, on Monday got a week’s parole from the Supreme Court for medical check-up.

Perarivalan, had on November 12, walked out of a Tamil Nadu prison on a-month-long parole to visit his ailing father and attend his niece’s marriage ceremonies.

Perarivalan is serving a life-term at Puzhal Central Prison near Chennai in Tamil Nadu. 

More to follow...

 

Tamil Nadu
Supreme Court

