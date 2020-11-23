Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict A G Perarivalan gets 1-week parole for medical check-up

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan, who is serving a life sentence in the case, on Monday got a week’s parole from the Supreme Court for medical check-up.

Perarivalan, had on November 12, walked out of a Tamil Nadu prison on a-month-long parole to visit his ailing father and attend his niece’s marriage ceremonies.

SC: We will hear the matter on the next date for final disposal. Parole is extended for a week and Tamil Nadu is directed to provide escort to him for medical checks. #SupremeCourt #AGPerarivalan — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) November 23, 2020

Perarivalan is serving a life-term at Puzhal Central Prison near Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

More to follow...