Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: TN Governor to decide on remission of convicts in 3-4 days, Solicitor General told SC

In a major development, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Thursday told the Supreme Court that the Tamil Nadu Governor will decide on a recommendation to release seven convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case in three to four days.

The Tamil Nadu government's recommendation to the Governor for pardon under Article 161 of the Constitution to all the convicts has been pending for over two years.

The development is significant as the Tamil Nadu is going for Assembly polls in May this year.

Following the submission by Mehta, a bench presided over by Justice L Nageswara Rao posted the petition filed by one of the convicts, A G Perarivalan for his release, for consideration after four weeks.

Convicts V Sriharan alias Murugan, T Suthendraraja alias Santham, Perarivalan alias Arivu, Jayakumar, Robert Payas, P Ravichandaran and Nalini have been in jail for over 25 years.