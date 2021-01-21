Rajiv Gandhi case: TN Guv to decide convicts' remission

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: TN Governor to decide on remission of convicts in 3-4 days, Solicitor General told SC

The development is significant as the Tamil Nadu is going for Assembly polls in May this year

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 21 2021, 15:46 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2021, 15:46 ist
Rajiv Gandhi file photo. Credit: Getty Images

In a major development, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Thursday told the Supreme Court that the Tamil Nadu Governor will decide on a recommendation to release seven convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case in three to four days.

The Tamil Nadu government's recommendation to the Governor for pardon under Article 161 of the Constitution to all the convicts has been pending for over two years.

The development is significant as the Tamil Nadu is going for Assembly polls in May this year.

Following the submission by Mehta, a bench presided over by Justice L Nageswara Rao posted the petition filed by one of the convicts, A G Perarivalan for his release, for consideration after four weeks.

Convicts V Sriharan alias Murugan, T Suthendraraja alias Santham, Perarivalan alias Arivu, Jayakumar, Robert Payas, P Ravichandaran and Nalini have been in jail for over 25 years.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rajiv Gandhi
Supreme Court
Tushar Mehta
Tamil Nadu

What's Brewing

'Anti-fashion' Sanders sparks inauguration meme storm

'Anti-fashion' Sanders sparks inauguration meme storm

Can Covid-19 vaccines be mixed and matched?

Can Covid-19 vaccines be mixed and matched?

SSR knew how to shine bright like a star: Ekta Kapoor

SSR knew how to shine bright like a star: Ekta Kapoor

The Lead: Karnataka's Defining Moments — Women & rights

The Lead: Karnataka's Defining Moments — Women & rights

In Pics | US President Joe Biden's Inauguration

In Pics | US President Joe Biden's Inauguration

Gap between Karnataka’s SDG plan and decision-making

Gap between Karnataka’s SDG plan and decision-making

Trump wrote a 'very generous letter,' says Biden

Trump wrote a 'very generous letter,' says Biden

A test of character Team India won

A test of character Team India won

 