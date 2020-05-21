Rajiv Gandhi remembered on 29th death anniversary

Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was remembered in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on his 29th death anniversary on Thursday.

TNCC President KS Alagiri led the partymen in remembering the late leader in Tamil Nadu, while Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and others paid homage to Gandhi in the neighbouring union territory.

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on May 21, 1991 in Sriperumbudur town near here by a suicide bomber during an election campaign.

Alagiri paid floral tributes at the Rajiv Gandhi memorial in Sriperumbudur. The TNCC chief, accompanied by senior party leaders including Lok Sabha MPs, also took the anti-terrorism day pledge.

In Puducherry, Narayanasamy garlanded the statue of Gandhi at Ellaipillaichavady junction on Puducherry-Tindivanam route.

Speaker V P Sivakolundhu, Ministers, legislators, freedom fighters and functionaries of different wings of the ruling Congress were among those who paid tributes.

The chief minister also administered the anti-terrorism day pledge to all those present at the venue.

Earlier, Narayansamy and others paid homage to Rajiv Gandhi at the PCC office.