Rajiv's birth anniv: Several programmes conducted

The Telangana wing of the Congress party on Tuesday organised a series of programmes to mark the 75th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

A Sadhbhavana Rally was organised from the Rajiv Gandhi statue at Somajiguda to party headquarters Gandhi Bhavan while Youth Congress activists conducted a blood donation camp.

Telangana PCC President Uttam Kumar Reddy and other senior party leaders participated in various programmes. Leaders recalled the contributions made by the former Prime Minister to nation-building in various aspects. Uttam Kumar Reddy said the programmes would be held throughout the year in the State.