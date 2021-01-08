Rajnath launches portal for online sale of certain items through CSD canteens

Rajnath launches portal for sale of CSD canteens' items

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched a portal on Friday for the online sale of expensive items, including washing machines, microwave ovens, refrigerators, air-conditioners, television sets and laptops, through the CSD canteens.

"The portal will enable about 45 Lakh CSD (Canteen Stores Department) beneficiaries to purchase AFD-I items from the comfort of their home," Singh wrote on Twitter.

The AFD-1 category has expensive items such as the aforementioned ones as well as air purifiers, dish washers, home theatres, mobile phones etc. The armed forces personnel and the ex-servicemen use the CSD canteens.

"The government is committed towards the welfare of all jawans and officers of armed forces and the veterans.

"The launch of online portal today is in line with the vision of Digital India, enunciated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi," Singh tweeted.

