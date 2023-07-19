Rajnath Singh meets Argentina counterpart amid Tejas deal talks

Amidst ongoing talks between India and Argentina on the export of Tejas LCA combat jets, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met his Argentine counterpart Jorge Enrique Taiana to discuss bilateral defence cooperation, including “measures to enhance the defence industrial partnership”.

The Argentine minister, who is on a four-day visit to India, will travel to Bengaluru to visit the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., facilities and have a discussion with its top brass.

The discussions between the two ministers took place a few months after HAL proposed to sell 15 indigenous Tejas fighter aircraft to the South American nation.

An Argentinian team visited the HAL facilities earlier this year to get first-hand experience with the aircraft.

India-Argentina relations were elevated to the level of strategic partnership in 2019, and a memorandum of understanding on defence cooperation was in force from 2019. Both sides are working closely to make defence engagements an important facet of their strategic partnership, an official said.

The Argentine minister visited BrahMos Aerospace and is scheduled to interact with leading think tanks in Delhi.