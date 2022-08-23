Rajnath Singh reaches Tashkent for SCO meet amid India-China tensions

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday reached Tashkent to take part in a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting, which will also be attended by his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe.

Neither India nor China have confirmed if Singh and Wei would hold a bilateral meeting to add momentum to the negotiations to resolve the military stand-off along the Line of Actual Control in astern Ladakh. They had held a bilateral meeting on the sideline of the SCO defence ministers’ conclave in Moscow in September 2020 – a few months after the stand-off between India and China reached a flashpoint with the clash between Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army along the LAC in Galwan Valley.

Singh on Tuesday held bilateral meetings with his Uzbekistan counterpart, Lieutenant General Bakhodir Kurbanov, who would host the SCO meet on Wednesday. He also had meetings with Kazakhstan’s Defence Minister Colonel General Zhaksylykov Ruslan Zhakslykov, and Belarusian Defence Minister Lieutenant General Viktor Khrenin, after his arrival in Tashkent.

“The entire spectrum of defence cooperation with the three countries was reviewed during the meetings, with focus on identifying avenues to expand mutually beneficial collaboration. Issues of mutual interest were also discussed,” the Ministry of Defence said.

The SCO defence ministers are expected to issue a joint communiqué after the deliberations on Wednesday.