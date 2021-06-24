Rajnath Singh reviews Project Seabird work in Karwar

As part of the visit, Singh undertook an aerial survey of the project area and sites, prior to arriving at INS Kadamba Helipad

The Defence Minister was accompanied by Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Karambir Singh. Credit: PTI File Photo

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday visited Karwar Naval Base and reviewed the progress of ongoing infrastructure development under Project Seabird.

The Defence Minister was accompanied by Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Karambir Singh, the Defence PRO said in a statement.

As part of the visit, Singh undertook an aerial survey of the project area and sites, prior to arriving at INS Kadamba Helipad.

Singh and Navy Chief were received by Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar, Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Western Naval Command and Rear Admiral Mahesh Singh, Flag Officer Commanding Karnataka Naval Area, the statement said.

The Defence Minister is also scheduled to visit Kochi to review the progress of construction of the indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) there.

