Rajnath speaks to ex-Navy officer Madan Sharma

Rajnath Singh speaks to ex-Navy officer who was attacked in Mumbai

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 12 2020, 23:47 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2020, 23:47 ist

 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said he spoke to the retired naval officer who was attacked by "hooligans" in Mumbai, and termed the incident as "completely unacceptable and deplorable".

Madan Sharma, the former Indian Navy officer, was assaulted on Friday in the Kandivali area of Mumbai allegedly by a group of workers of Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena for forwarding on social media a cartoon mocking Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

"Spoke to retired naval officer, Shri Madan Sharma who was attacked by hooligans in Mumbai and enquired about his health. Such attacks on Ex-Servicemen are completely unacceptable and deplorable. I wish Madanji a speedy recovery," the defence minister tweeted.

Six persons were arrested in the case and later granted bail. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rajnath Singh
Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra
Shiv Sena

What's Brewing

UP: Villagers hold crocodile 'hostage', demand ransom

UP: Villagers hold crocodile 'hostage', demand ransom

New Apple Watch details surface online ahead of launch

New Apple Watch details surface online ahead of launch

Planets outside solar system made of diamonds?

Planets outside solar system made of diamonds?

Antarctica's still Covid-19 free. Can it stay that way?

Antarctica's still Covid-19 free. Can it stay that way?

 