Rajnath Singh to chair meet on CBSE class 12, entrance exams on Sunday

The Centre has convened a high-level meeting on Sunday to take a final call on conducting the CBSE Class 12 and entrance exams to various professional courses against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will chair the meeting on Sunday, which will be attended by Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar and education ministers from all state governments.

Nishank said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had desired that any decision affecting the careers of students should be taken after wide consultations with state governments and all stakeholders.

Earlier this week, the Education Minister held a meeting with state education secretaries to discuss the exam process. In a letter to the states and UTs, Nishank said the Department of School Education and the CBSE were exploring options on conducting the examinations, keeping in mind the safety and security of both students and teachers.

"The Department of Higher Education is also deliberating upon the finalisation of the dates of examinations for institutions of higher learning. Covid-19 pandemic has affected various areas including the education sector, particularly the board exams and entrance exams,” the letter noted.

The CBSE had on April 14 announced cancellation of Class 10 exams and postponed Class 12 exams in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases.

The CBSE had announced that a decision on the Class 12 board exams will be taken after a review of the prevailing Covid-19 situation on June 1.