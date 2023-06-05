Rajnath Singh to hold bilateral talks with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on June 5

Rajnath to hold talks with US Defence Secy today

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 05 2023, 13:02 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2023, 13:02 ist
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh shake hands with US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will hold a bilateral meeting with visiting US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin here on Monday.

Austin, who flew into New Delhi on Sunday from Singapore, inspected the Tri-Service Guard of Honour earlier in the day.

"I'm returning to India to meet with key leaders for discussions about strengthening our Major Defense Partnership. Together, we're advancing a shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific," he said in a tweet after his arrival in New Delhi on Sunday.

He was received by US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti.

This is the Secretary Austin's second visit to India, the previous one being in March 2021.

