Rajnath to address House on India-China border clash

Rajnath Singh to make statement in Parliament on India-China troops clash in Tawang

Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 13 2022, 11:27 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2022, 11:28 ist
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement in both houses of Parliament Tuesday on the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh.

Singh will brief the Lok Sabha at 12 noon and the Rajya Sabha at 12:30 pm on the issue, Union Minister Piyush Goyal told reporters after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with senior Union ministers in Parliament ahead of the start of proceedings.

Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9 and the face-off resulted in "minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides", the Indian Army said on Monday.

Track Parliament Proceedings Here

The clash near Yangtse along the LAC in the sensitive sector took place last Friday amid the over 30-month border standoff between the two sides in eastern Ladakh.

Congress MPs have given adjournment notices in both houses of Parliament to discuss the border situation with China.

While Manish Tewari has given a notice in the lower house, Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala and Syed Nasir Hussain have given similar adjournment notices in the upper house.

