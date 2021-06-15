Rajnath Singh to speak at regional security meet on June 16

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will virtually address a meeting of a grouping comprising 10-nation ASEAN and some of its dialogue partners on Wednesday.

Singh is likely to present India's views on dealing with major security challenges facing the region at the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus).

"Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh will participate in the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) tomorrow morning via video conferencing facility," his office tweeted.

ADMM-Plus is a platform comprising 10-nation ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and its eight dialogue partners -- India, China, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Republic of Korea, Russia and the United States.

The inaugural ADMM-Plus was convened in Hanoi in 2010. The defence ministers then had agreed on five areas of practical cooperation to pursue under the new mechanism, including maritime security, counter-terrorism, humanitarian assistance and peacekeeping operations.