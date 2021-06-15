Rajnath to speak at regional security meet on June 16

Rajnath Singh to speak at regional security meet on June 16

Singh is likely to present India's views on dealing with major security challenges facing the region at the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 15 2021, 23:34 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2021, 23:39 ist
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Credit: PTI File Photo

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will virtually address a meeting of a grouping comprising 10-nation ASEAN and some of its dialogue partners  on Wednesday.

Singh is likely to present India's views on dealing with major security challenges facing the region at the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus).

"Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh will participate in the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) tomorrow morning via video conferencing facility," his office tweeted.

ADMM-Plus is a platform comprising 10-nation ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and its eight dialogue partners -- India, China, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Republic of Korea, Russia and the United States.

The inaugural ADMM-Plus was convened in Hanoi in 2010. The defence ministers then had agreed on five areas of practical cooperation to pursue under the new mechanism, including maritime security, counter-terrorism, humanitarian assistance and peacekeeping operations.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rajnath Singh
Defence minister
ASEAN

Related videos

What's Brewing

SpaceX Starlink faces fresh legal challenge

SpaceX Starlink faces fresh legal challenge

The refugees in Paris with an eye on fashion

The refugees in Paris with an eye on fashion

In Pics | Well wishers pay homage to Sanchari Vijay

In Pics | Well wishers pay homage to Sanchari Vijay

Army pays tributes to soldiers slain in Galwan Valley

Army pays tributes to soldiers slain in Galwan Valley

NATO nations ready to respond to attacks in space

NATO nations ready to respond to attacks in space

 