Rajya Sabha adjourned for 30 minutes 

Rajya Sabha proceedings were on Friday adjourned for 30 minutes till 9.35 am as a mark of respect to sitting member Ashok Gasti and former nominated member Kapila Vatsyayan, who passed away recently.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu read out obituary references for Gasti as well as Vatsyayan.

Gasti, who represented Karnataka, was a first time Rajya Sabha member. He had taken oath on June 26 this year and could not even participate in the proceedings of the House, he said.

Also Read: Newly elected Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Gasti dies of Covid-19

Gasti passed away on September 17 at the age of 55, while Vatsyanan, who served the House twice, died on September 16 at the age of 91.

Members stood in silence after the obituary references were read out.

Check out Parliament Monsoon Session live here

Naidu adjourned the proceedings of the House for 30 minutes as a mark of respect to the memory of the departed.

Traditionally, the proceedings of the House are adjourned for the day when a sitting member dies.

However, in view of the short 18-day session being held under the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic, the proceedings were adjourned for 30 minutes.