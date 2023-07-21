Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2:30 pm, LS till Monday

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2:30 pm, Lok Sabha till Monday, July 24

There were heated exchanges between the government and the Opposition when the Parliament's Monsoon Session commenced yesterday.

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2:30 pm Friday after ruckus ensued in the House over the Manipur violence and the viral video of two women being paraded naked.

The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till Monday.

RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned proceedings till 2.30 pm as TMC's Derek O'Brien sought to raise a point of order over the expunging of certain words from the House proceedings on Thursday.

While the House proceedings were washed out in protests, Dhankhar had expunged references made by O'Brien seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response to the situation in the state.

