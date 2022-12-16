Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon amid ruckus over India-China border situation

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Friday as opposition Congress MPs disrupted proceedings over the demand for a debate on the border situation with China.
Track live updates of Winter Session in Parliament here
Congress MPs sought setting aside of the business of the day to take up a debate on the issue but when the chair did not permit, they shouted slogans and trooped into the well of the House, forcing Deputy Chairman Harivansh to adjourn proceedings.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Water meter stolen? It’s a brand new scam in Bengaluru
Qatar: Filipino artist captures WC mood through murals
DH Toon | Seeing red over saffron bikini
Bengaluru's annual cake show to have 28 edible delights
Why do we destroy homes of world’s creatures? Dinner
Infosys@40 - A success story that inspires millions