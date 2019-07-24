Rajya Sabha bids farewell to five retiring members

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday bid farewell to five of its members from Tamil Nadu, who retired on Wednesday after completion of their terms.

AIADMK's V Maitreyan turned emotional during his farewell speech.

Apart from Maitreyan, the others who are retiring are K R Arjunan, R Lakshmanan and T Rathinavel, all from the AIADMK, and D Raja from the CPI.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said that the retiring members have significantly contributed to deliberations in the House.

Leader of Opposition Gulam Nabi Azad lauded Maitreyan for choosing politics to serve the nation despite being a specialist in Oncology. He said that Maitreyan could have easily earned a lot of money, but chose to serve people through politics by quitting his practice.

Azad also appreciated Raja for his contribution in the House, especially through his speeches on every legislation and issue.

In his teary farewell speech, Maitreyan remembered his leader J Jayalalithaa, who had reposed faith in him and sent him to the House for three consecutive terms.

He also wished member Arun Jaitley good health so that the latter continues to guide many in the future.

Raja, who completed his second term, said: "I wish our Parliament should remain as one visualised by Dr Ambedkar and the framers of our Constitution."

Raja also said that the bill to provide reservation to women in Parliament should be passed and noted that India should play a greater role in the international arena.