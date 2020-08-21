Rajya Sabha bypoll on Sep 11 for seat vacated following Amar Singh's death

RS bypoll on Sep 11 for seat vacated by late Amar Singh

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 21 2020, 14:53 ist
  • updated: Aug 21 2020, 14:53 ist
Amar Singh's term as a Rajya Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh was till July, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

The Rajya Sabha bypoll to fill the seat vacated due to the death of former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh will be held on September 11, the Election Commission announced Friday.

Singh had died in a Singapore hospital on August 1 due to kidney-related complications.

His term as a Rajya Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh was till July, 2022.

The notification for the bypoll will be issued on August 25 and the election would be held on September 11, an EC statement said.

As per the established practice, the counting of votes will be held on September 11 evening after the conclusion of voting. 

