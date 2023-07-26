RS completes question hour for first time this session

Rajya Sabha completes question hour for first time this session despite uproar

Dhankhar warned them that their action was against the rules and conventions.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 26 2023, 21:17 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2023, 21:17 ist
New Delhi: Opposition MPs walk out of the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

For the first time in this Monsoon session, the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday completed the question hour despite the uproar by the opposition members.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar continued with the question hour, even as many opposition members did not ask supplementary questions when their turn came.

The chairman had to skip the question on which the MPs did not ask supplementary questions.

Also Read | Delhi ordinance: NDA, I.N.D.I.A evenly poised in RS; all eyes on non-aligned parties

When their turn came to pose questions, the opposition members sought to know why the government was not discussing the Manipur violence issue, drawing a rebuke from the chair.

Dhankhar warned them that their action was against the rules and conventions.

After all questions were taken up, the chairman took up special mentions during the one-hour period, amid the opposition uproar.

The Rajya Sabha has not been able to function normally ever since the start of the Monsoon session on July 20, with opposition members creating uproar and disrupting the proceedings of the House, with the Zero Hour and the Question Hour becoming the casualties.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rajya Sabha
Jagdeep Dhankhar
Parliament
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

98 students killed self in IITs, IIMs, others in 5 yrs

98 students killed self in IITs, IIMs, others in 5 yrs

5 major football stars who have signed for Saudi clubs

5 major football stars who have signed for Saudi clubs

Venice Film Festival lineup unscathed by strikes

Venice Film Festival lineup unscathed by strikes

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Pain and pride for bravehearts' kin

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Pain and pride for bravehearts' kin

Ocean currents regulating climate could stop by 2057

Ocean currents regulating climate could stop by 2057

 