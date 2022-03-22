Rajya Sabha disrupted after 12 uninterrupted sittings, fails to break record

Opposition MPs' protest against fuel price hike on Tuesday resulted in the first adjournment due to disruption in Rajya Sabha after 12 uninterrupted sittings and failed to equal its previous record of witnessing 13 full sittings without any forced disruptions.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House soon after official papers were tabled, as Opposition MPs insisted that their notices for suspending business to discuss the issue of fuel price hike be allowed.

Naidu disallowed the notices and as the protests continued, he first adjourned the House till 12 noon. When the House re-assembled, the same scenes repeated, prompting Deputy Chairman Harivansh to adjourn the House till 2 pm.

The last eight sittings of the first part of the Budget session and the first four sittings of the ongoing second part of the session were without any such forced adjournments, officials said.

The previous record of 13 full sittings of the House without forced adjournments was during the 2019 Monsoon session. "The Rajya Sabha missed the opportunity of setting a new record after three years," a senior Rajya Sabha official said.

