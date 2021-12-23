Rajya Sabha member K Narayana elected Central Silk Board member

Rajya Sabha member K Narayana has been elected as a member of the Central Silk Board.
Two members from Rajya Sabha were elected for the Board. Sampatiya Uikey from Madhya Pradesh was another member from Upper House elected as a member of the Board, said a Rajya Sabha statement.
Rajya Sabha member K C Ramamurthy is elected as a member of the Council of the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore.
