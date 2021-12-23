Rajya Sabha member K Narayana elected Central Silk Board member

RS member K Narayana elected Central Silk Board member

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Dec 23 2021, 20:39 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2021, 22:21 ist
K Narayana. Credit: Special Arrangement

Rajya Sabha member K Narayana has been elected as a member of the Central Silk Board.

Two members from Rajya Sabha were elected for the Board. Sampatiya Uikey from Madhya Pradesh was another member from Upper House elected as a member of the Board, said a Rajya Sabha statement.

Rajya Sabha member K C Ramamurthy is elected as a member of the Council of the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore.

