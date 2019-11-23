Rajya Sabha might discuss economy, Pegasus next week

Rajya Sabha is likely to discuss the status of the economy and the controversial snooping episode involving Israeli spyware ‘Pegasus’ next week when the government is expected to face tough questions from the Opposition.

Two notices to discuss the “grave economic crisis facing India and how to improve the situation” have been submitted to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu by Congress and Trinamool Congress.

The Trinamool notice was signed by Shiv Sena, DMK, RJD, AAP, MDMK and NCP among others. The Opposition wants to put the government on the mat over PSU disinvestments, unemployment and scrapping surveys that were unfavourable to the government.

Another issue that the leaders want to discuss was the recent controversy over the use of Pegasus software to breach WhatsApp of at least 121 activists and journalists with the Congress even claiming that its general secretary Priyanka Gandhi was also a victim. The company’s claim that it sells the software only to government agencies has raised questions and accusations that the government was illegally spying on people.