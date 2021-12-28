Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien tests positive for Covid-19

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien who had attended the Winter Session of the Parliament that ended on Dec 22, tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.
The RS MP said that he had moderate symotoms and was iolating at home.
Have tested positive for #COVID
Moderate symptoms. Isolating at home.
If you have come into contact with me in the last three days, and have symptoms, please seek medical advice.
(Was always ultra-careful. Yet.) #MaskUpIndia
— Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) December 28, 2021
