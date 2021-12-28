TMC MP Derek O'Brien tests positive for Covid-19

Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien tests positive for Covid-19

The MP had attended the WInter Session of the parliament that concluded sine die on Dec 22

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 28 2021, 11:53 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2021, 11:54 ist
Suspended Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien and TMC MP Saugata Roy during a protest near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi demanding revocation of their suspension at Parliament House in New Delhi on Wednesday, Decmber 22. Credit: IANS Photo

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien who had attended the Winter Session of the Parliament that ended on Dec 22, tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

The RS MP said that he had moderate symotoms and was iolating at home.

More to follow...

 

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Trinamool Congress
TMC
Derek O'Brien

Related videos

What's Brewing

An indigestible palate politics

An indigestible palate politics

DH Toon | Tejasvi wants us to focus on 'Hindu revival'

DH Toon | Tejasvi wants us to focus on 'Hindu revival'

NY curbs: K'taka hospitality sector to lose Rs 500 cr

NY curbs: K'taka hospitality sector to lose Rs 500 cr

US halves isolation period for asymptomatic patients

US halves isolation period for asymptomatic patients

These states have imposed night curfew to fight Omicron

These states have imposed night curfew to fight Omicron

 