RS MP Hardwar Dubey passes away: PM offers condolences

Rajya Sabha MP Hardwar Dubey passes away; President, PM offer condolences

He was admitted to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute on June 12 and breathed his last there, sources at the facility said.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 26 2023, 18:43 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2023, 19:47 ist
BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh Hardwar Dubey. Credit: Twitter/@PiyushGoyal

Hardwar Dubey, a BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh, has died at a private hospital here, sources said on Monday. He was 74.

He was admitted to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute on June 12 and breathed his last there, sources at the facility said.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled his death.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of hardworking BJP MP Hardwar Dubey ji. He was such a grassroots leader, who will always be remembered for his important contribution in the development journey of Uttar Pradesh. May God give strength to his family and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!," Modi said in a tweet.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed grief, saying Dubey’s death is very saddening. “My condolences are with the bereaved family members. May Lord Shri Ram grant the departed soul a place at his holy feet and give strength to the bereaved family members to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti," Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
Rajya Sabha
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

First UP district with 100% piped water connections

First UP district with 100% piped water connections

Devraj Patel of 'dil se buda lagta hai' fame dies

Devraj Patel of 'dil se buda lagta hai' fame dies

Defying high prices, Muslims head to Mecca for haj

Defying high prices, Muslims head to Mecca for haj

Kamal Haasan gifts car to woman bus driver who had quit

Kamal Haasan gifts car to woman bus driver who had quit

Man rides scooter with 7 minor pillion riders, booked

Man rides scooter with 7 minor pillion riders, booked

 