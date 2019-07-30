Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh, wife quit Cong, to join BJP

After Amethi, Congress loses the royal family of the erstwhile principality in Uttar Pradesh to BJP.

Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Sinh and his wife Ameeta Sinh quit the Congress on Tuesday and announced that they would join the BJP on Wednesday. Sinh also resigned as Rajya Sabha member and his resignation was accepted.

“Congress is still in the past, unaware of the future. Today, the country is with PM Modi and if the country is with him, I am with him too,” Sanjay Sinh told reporters here announcing his decision to quit the Congress.

Sanjay Sinh first shot into political limelight when Sanjay Gandhi, the son of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, chose to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Amethi in 1977. Sinh, who wields considerable influence in the region in eastern Uttar Pradesh, has declared support to the Gandhi family.

“Congress is rudderless, direction less and there is a distance from the people... I am supporting Modi because of 'sabka sath sabka vikas',” Sanjay Sinh told a press conference at his residence here.

Sanjay Sinh had unsuccessfully contested the recent Lok Sabha election from Sultanpur, a Lok Sabha seat adjoining Amethi against BJP's Maneka Gandhi.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi was defeated from the Amethi Lok Sabha seat by Union Minister Smriti Irani.

“There is just no scope for any dialogue in Congress. Then there is zero leadership. There is no clarity, nothing can be decided. Over months there is a buzz over whether the Congress president will be a young man or an old man... all these things affected my decision,” Sanjay Sinh said.

Sinh was upset with the Congress for quite some time, but was won over by sending him to the Rajya Sabha from Assam in April 2014, just months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

His term was set to end in April, 2020. It is expected that the BJP would re-nominate him to the Upper House in the bye-election.

Sinh had quit the Congress to join the Janata Dal led by V P Singh in 1988 and also contested the Lok Sabha elections unsuccessfully against Rajiv Gandhi in 1989. He later was a member of prime minister Chandrashekar's government.

Sinh later joined the BJP and won the 1998 Lok Sabha election from Amethi defeating the Congress nominee Capt Satish Sharma. Sinh lost the next election in 1999 to Sonia Gandhi, who was making her electoral debut from Amethi.

Sinh returned to the Congress in 2003 on the birth anniversary of former prime minister late Rajiv Gandhi – August 20. He has quit the Congress weeks ahead of the 75th birth anniversary of the former prime minister.