Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12 noon amid Opposition protest

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for about 55 minutes till 12 noon amid protests by Opposition parties.

Soon after the listed papers were tabled in the House, some Opposition party members tried to raise their points.

With several Opposition members speaking simultaneously and some of them standing, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the proceedings till noon.

The proceedings of the House have been repeatedly obstructed following the suspension of 12 Opposition MPs from the Rajya Sabha on November 29 for the entire Winter Session of Parliament for their "unruly" conduct in the previous session in August.

