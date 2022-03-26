Rajya Sabha Secretariat to host 'Bahubali' movie screening

RS Secretariat to host 'Bahubali' movie screening

The move is aimed at promoting a multilingual society as the Telugu version of the movie will be screened

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 26 2022, 01:23 ist
  • updated: Mar 26 2022, 01:23 ist
Amid the controversy on the recently released film The Kashmir Files, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat Recreation Club has arranged a special screening of the Telugu film Bahubali: The Beginning for all members on April 1 at the Films Division Auditorium on Mahadev Road.

According to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, the move came after the suggestion from the Hindi Salahkar Samiti of the Upper House to encourage the linguistic exchange among the Hindi speaking and other language-speaking people, and the Members have been requested to watch this movie. The subtitles of the film are in English.

In a parliamentary party meeting of the BJP held on March 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the MPs to watch The Kashmir Files. "The Kashmir Files is a very good movie. All of you should watch it. More such movies should be made," Modi said.

Also Read — Goa formally grants tax-free status to 'The Kashmir Files'

The Kashmir Files is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the Kashmir Valley in the 1990s, and endorsing the film, Modi said that there was an effort underway to prevent the truth from being told.

"History has to be presented in the right context. Just as books, poetry and literature play a role in this, films can do so too," Modi had said.

Taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for their demand to make The Kashmir Files tax-free in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the BJP should ask the film's director Vivek Agnihotri to upload it on YouTube, and everyone will see it for free.

The Delhi BJP MLAs on Wednesday demanded during the ongoing assembly session to make The Kashmir Files tax-free.

India News
Rajya Sabha
Bahubali

