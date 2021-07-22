Rajya Sabha to discuss economic situation next week

Rajya Sabha will discuss the economic situation in the country, including unemployment and price rise, next week, sources said on Thursday after a meeting chaired by Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu with government and Opposition sides.

Sources said the short duration discussion will be four hours long.

This will be the second discussion in two weeks as on Tuesday, Rajya Sabha held a five-hour-long discussion on the Covid-19 situation, which included Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's reply.

However, no other business was transacted in the Upper House so far, as the Opposition has been vociferously protesting against the Pegasus scandal and raising farmers' issues. Parties have also raised the hike prices of essential commodities and fuel.

Naidu also nudged the government side to sit with Opposition leaders in prioritising legislative business and taking up discussion on issues sought to be raised by the Opposition.

He also said there should be consultation on Bills to be referred to Parliamentary Standing Committees or Select Committees for scrutiny. He said this exchange is important given the short time left for Monsoon Session.

Sources said both sides agreed to take up Bills to replace ordinances on priority.