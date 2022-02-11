Rajya Sabha witnesses peaceful first leg of Budget Session

The first leg of the Budget Session ended on a high note for the Rajya Sabha on Friday with the reply of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to the general discussion on Budget. This was in sharp contrast to the acrimony witnessed during the Winter Session two months ago over the suspension of MPs and the government's reluctance to discuss issues of the Opposition's interest.

There was no disruption of the proceedings in the first leg in Rajya Sabha though Opposition walked out from the House on two occasions -- Congress during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply to the Motion of Thanks, and a number of a group of Opposition parties on NEET issue -- while TRS MPs rushed to the Well of the House protesting the Prime Minister's remarks on bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and their demand for moving privilege motion against him.

In Rajya Sabha, a total of 40 MPs -- 39 from 21 parties and an independent -- participated in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address for 11:25 hours while 45 lawmakers -- 43 from 23 parties, an independent and a nominated MP -- took part in the general discussion of the Budget presented on February 1. Modi (85 minutes) and Sitharaman (92 minutes) replied to the debates respectively.

Read more: You started privatisation in 1991: Sitharaman to Congress in Rajya Sabha

During the Budget session of 2021, Rajya Sabha discussed the motion for 15:37 hours on Motion of Thanks and of 10 hours 43 minutes on the Union Budget.

In Lok Sabha, 54 MPs spoke for 13:32 hours on the Motion of Thanks while 60 laid their written speeches on the table of the House. The Budget discussion took place for 15:35 hours during which 80 MPs spoke and 63 laid their speeches on the table.

Interestingly, amendments on the controversial Pegasus issue submitted by MPs on the Motion of Thanks were not admitted to be taken up in Rajya Sabha while the Lok Sabha had allowed eight MPs to do so. CPI(M) Rajya Sabha floor leader Elamaram Kareem wrote to Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu seeking a ruling on the issue.

"The House has not witnessed any forced adjournments during the entire first part of this Budget Session and it functioned nearly half-an-hour more than the scheduled sitting time. The credit for this goes to every member of this House," Deputy Chairman Harivansh said on Friday as he adjourned the House till March 14 when the second leg of the Budget Session starts.

Congratulating MPs for the "effective functioning of the House in a very positive way" and expressing hope that they continue to be guided with the same spirit in the future, he said, "the MPs could not only participate effectively in the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President Address and on the General discussion on Budget but also were able to ask 51 (starred) questions in the House, make 71 Zero Hour Submissions and about 50 Special Mentions."

Watch the latest DH videos: