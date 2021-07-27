Rakesh Asthana appointed Delhi Police Commissioner

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 27 2021, 22:00 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2021, 22:00 ist
Rakesh Asthana. Credit: PTI Photo

Rakesh Asthana has been appointed Delhi Police Commissioner. 

More to follow...

Rakesh Asthana
Delhi

