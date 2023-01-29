Rakhi Sawant's mother passes away

Actor Rakhi Sawant’s mother Jaya Bheda died at a hospital here on Saturday due to endometrial cancer.

Bheda, 73, passed away around 9 pm, said Deepak Namjoshi, pulmonologist and director, CritiCare Asia Multispecialty Hospital & Research Center, Juhu.

“Sawant's mother had stage four endometrial cancer which had spread to the brain, lungs and liver. She was admitted around a fortnight ago. She was earlier treated at another hospital and later referred here," he told PTI.

Rakhi, who is best known for her appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s Main Hoon Na” and Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss, often visited her mother at the hospital.