PM invited to lay foundation stone of Ayodhya Temple

Ram Janambhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust invites PM Modi to lay foundation stone of temple on August 3 or 5

PTI
PTI, Ayodhya,
  • Jul 18 2020, 20:12 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2020, 20:12 ist
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Chairman Nritya Gopal Das chairs a meeting with trust members in Ayodhya, Saturday, July 18, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay the foundation stone of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya either on August 3 or 5, both auspicious dates, said a spokesperson.

PM Modi had announced the formation of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust on February 5.

Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, the spokesperson of Ram Mandir Trust president Nritya Gopal Das said, "We have suggested two auspicious dates -- August 3 and 5 -- for the prime minister's visit based on calculations of movements of stars and planets."

After a protracted legal tussle, the Supreme Court had on November 9 last year paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple by a Trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya and directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Ayodhya
Ram Temple
Uttar Pradesh

What's Brewing

Gold masks: India's latest 'viral' trend

Gold masks: India's latest 'viral' trend

Birthday spl: 5 unforgettable Priyanka Chopra movies

Birthday spl: 5 unforgettable Priyanka Chopra movies

Did WHO claim asymptomatic cases don't spread Covid-19?

Did WHO claim asymptomatic cases don't spread Covid-19?

Priyanka to become face of Congress in 2022 UP polls?

Priyanka to become face of Congress in 2022 UP polls?

Hackers tell story of Twitter attack from the inside

Hackers tell story of Twitter attack from the inside

 