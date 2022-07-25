Ram Nath Kovind moves out of Rashtrapati Bhavan, arrives at new residence

Former President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday moved to his new residence at 12-Janpath, a bungalow that was occupied by late Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswam for around three decades.

Kovind drove to his new home from Rashtrapati Bhavan, soon after Murmu took over as the 15th President of India.

The bungalow was readied for Kovind as his post-retirement home, after the government evicted the family of Paswan who died two years ago.

Paswan had been living in 12-Janpath for around 30 years and his son Chirag, an MP, vacated the house in April after an eviction notice.