Ram Setu built by Indian engineers: Union HRD Minister

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Tuesday that Ram Setu was built by Indian engineers, as he lauded the technical prowess of ancient India.

“What kind of engineers we had back then. If we talk about Ram Setu, was it built by engineers from the US, Britain or Germany? Ram Setu was built by our engineers,” said Nishank. He was addressing the gathering at the 65th convocation of IIT Kharagpur in West Medinipur district.

According to Indian mythology, Ram Setu was constructed by monkeys to enable Lord Rama and his soldiers to cross the sea to reach Lanka.

However, later when asked about the Archaeological Survey of India’s (ASI) view that there is no scientific evidence of the existence of Ram Setu, he explained that what he actually meant was new research work should be done about Ram Setu.

During his speech, the minister added said that Sanskrit is the first language in the world and till now no one has been able to prove that there was any language before Sanskrit. He claimed that the Vedas are the oldest books in the world.

“I was in Dubai recently. I said at a seminar that there was a time when Lord Shiva was called Nilkanth as he held venom in his throat. The venom had created a panic that it causes the end of the humans,” said Nishank.

“Today Himalaya is working as Nilkanth. The toxic air from developing countries is being absorbed by the Himalayas and saving lives,” he added.