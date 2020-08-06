Ram temple bhoomi pujan grabs worldwide attention; US, UK lead in viewership numbers

The Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan, held on August 5th, was widely watched across the world. A large number of people watched the ceremony where Prime Minister Narendra Modi lay the foundation stone for the temple.

According to a report by Hindustan Times and quoting Doordarshan, the highest viewership came from USA, UK, France, Italy, Netherlands, Japan, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka and Mauritius. People also used the video-sharing platform YouTube to follow the ceremony.

Doordarshan made extensive arrangements in order to capture detailed footage of the event.

Over 200 channels in India took the signal of the event from Doordarshan. Asian News International (ANI) distributed the event’s signal to over 1,200 stations while Associated Press Television News (APTN) shared it with 450.

The stream was seen for a total of over 15 million minutes of viewtime across DD and its YouTube channel, according to Prasar Bharti CEO Shashi S Vempati.

More than 15 million digital watch minutes on @ddnational and @DDNewslive YouTube channels of today’s Ayodhya live coverage. — Shashi S Vempati (@shashidigital) August 5, 2020

DD news also shared content with Asia-Pacific countries.

“A blessed day in Ayodhya. This day will remain etched in the memory of every Indian. May the blessings of Bhagwan Shree Ram always be upon us. May India scale new heights of progress. May every Indian be healthy and prosperous,” wrote PM Modi on Twitter regarding the event.

The bhoomi pujan was attended by over 175 guests including UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, UP deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, other imminent leaders and nearly 135 seers.