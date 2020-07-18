Ram Temple 'bhumi poojan' next month, PM Modi gets invite

The foundation stone of the proposed Ram Temple at Ayodhya would be laid either on August 3 or August 5 next.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Trust, which would be overseeing the construction work, in its first meeting held at Ayodhya on Saturday invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay the foundation stone of the Temple.

''We have sent an invite to prime minister Narendra Modi....a final decision in this regard will be taken by the PM,'' Trust secretary Champat Rai said after the meeting.

''The seers and saints of Ayodhya want the PM to come to Ayodhya and lay the foundation stone,'' he added.

He also said that the design of the Ram Temple was changed and now it would have five domes instead of three as decided earlier.

Rai said that he expected the Ram Temple to be completed within three-three and half years time.

Collection of fund for the proposed Temple would begin once the situation becomes normal, he added.

So far there has not been any communique from the PMO about Modi's plan to travel to Ayodhya to lay the foundation stone. If he goes there, it will be his first visit to Ayodhya.

The levelling work of the land on which the Ram Temple would be constructed had been completed. The company, which had been assigned the task of construction, had also signaled that it was ready to start the construction work.