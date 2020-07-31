Ram Vilas Paswan seeks CBI probe into actor Sushant's death

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Friday demanded a CBI probe into the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide, saying only the central agency can do justice in the matter amid "tussle" between Bihar and Mumbai police.

The Lok Janshakti Party founder told PTI that Rajput's alleged suicide is shrouded in mystery and expressed his anguish at the "lack of progress" in the case so far despite the passage of nearly seven weeks since his death.

The body of Rajput (34), who had starred in films such as "Chichhore", "Kai Po Che" and "Kedarnath", was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area on June 14.

Paswan noted that Mumbai Police has not registered a FIR yet in the case.

The Bihar Police, which registered a case a few days ago on Rajput's father's complaint, and the Mumbai Police are not in a tussle, he added.

"Then how they can do justice in the matter? Only a central agency like the CBI can do justice to the actor's family. The case should be transferred to it without any delay," he said.

Noting that it was his son and LJP president Chirag Paswan who has taken up the issue, Paswan said now leaders of all parties have been speaking on the matter, and that it has become imperative for the case to be transferred to the CBI without any delay.