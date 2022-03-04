Ramakrishna Mission holds 112th Annual General Meeting

The Ramakrishna Mission conducted its 112th Annual General Meeting at Belur Math on February 20.
A report on the functioning of the association during the FY 2020-21 was presented in the meeting that highlighted its works related to education, medical, general welfare of people, among others.
The association also highlighted various awards and recognitions that it got for its diverse field of developmental works.
