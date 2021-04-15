'Ramayan' returns to TV screens a year after lockdown

'Ramayan' returns to TV screens a year after lockdown telecast

Aired again after 33 Years, 'Ramayan' was re-telecast on Doordarshan National in March 2020

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 15 2021, 21:53 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2021, 22:17 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Ramanand Sagar's epic "Ramayan" has started airing on TV again, a year after the drama saw a rerun during the coronavirus-triggered nation-wide lockdown.

Aired again after 33 Years, "Ramayan" was re-telecast on Doordarshan National in March 2020. The show is currently airing on Star Bharat.

Actor Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala, who played Sita on the show, took to Instagram to inform her fans about its rerun.

"So excited to share that 'Ramayan' will be airing on the small screens again this year! 'Ramayan' aired during the lockdown last year, and looks like history is repeating itself.

"The show has been a huge part of not just my life, but thousands of Indian families for years. Come be a part of our community and share the knowledge of the 'Ramayan' with generations to come," she added.

Written, produced and directed by Ramanand Sagar, “Ramayan”, first aired on Doordarshan in 1987 and acquired a cult status over the years.

The show featured Arun Govil as Ram and Sunil Lahri as Lakshman. It also featured veteran actors Lalita Pawar as Manthara, Arvind Trivedi as Ravana and Dara Singh as Hanuman.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Ramayana
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

Related videos

What's Brewing

Oscars 2021: Meet the Actor in a Leading Role nominees

Oscars 2021: Meet the Actor in a Leading Role nominees

Cherry blossoms as indicators of climate change

Cherry blossoms as indicators of climate change

In Thar, farmers sweat for salt amid climate change

In Thar, farmers sweat for salt amid climate change

Price tag on students of colour in Snapchat group

Price tag on students of colour in Snapchat group

How working from home changed wardrobes globally

How working from home changed wardrobes globally

With Floyd, debate over bias in science of death rages

With Floyd, debate over bias in science of death rages

What the coronavirus variants mean for testing

What the coronavirus variants mean for testing

How the largest flying animals supported their necks

How the largest flying animals supported their necks

 