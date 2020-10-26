Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank moves SC against proceedings to pay rent for government bungalows

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has moved the Supreme Court against Uttarakhand High Court's direction to former Chief Ministers to pay rent for the government bungalows that are being occupied by them.

A bench of Justices R F Nariman, Navin Sinha and Hrishikesh Roy ordered stay on the contempt proceedings pending in the High Court against ex CMs who have not yet started paying rent.

The court issued notice to the Uttarakhand government and tagged the matter along with other similar petitions.

Former Chief Ministers B C Khanduri, Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, Vijay Bahuguna and Narayan Dutt Tiwari are also parties to the matter.

The HC had, on May 3, last directed the former CMs to pay market rent for the period for which they occupied the government bungalows after demitting office.

A PIL was first filed by Uttar Pradesh-based NGO 'Lok Prahari' in the top court which led to a verdict on August 1, 2016 against the allotment of bungalows to ex-CMs in Uttar Pradesh.