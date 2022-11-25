Rana Kapoor granted bail in money laundering case

The Delhi High Court on Friday granted bail to former managing director and CEO of YES Bank Rana Kapoor in the Rs 466-crore money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), according to ANI.
More to follow...
