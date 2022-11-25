Rana Kapoor granted bail in money laundering case

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 25 2022, 10:55 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2022, 10:59 ist
Former Yes Bank MD and CEO Rana Kapoor. Credit: AFP File Photo

The Delhi High Court on Friday granted bail to former managing director and CEO of YES Bank Rana Kapoor in the Rs 466-crore money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), according to ANI

More to follow...

Delhi High Court
India News
Rana Kapoor
scam
YES Bank

