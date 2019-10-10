Ranbaxy's Shivinder Singh arrested in fraud case

Pharma giant Ranbaxy's former promoter Shivinder Singh and two others, including former Chairman and Managing Director Sunil Godhwani, were arrested on Thursday in connection with a Rs 740 crore cheating case.

The arrests by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing came on a complaint filed by Religare Finvest, which had accused Singh and his estranged brother Malvinder of diverting funds and misappropriation.

The Enforcement Directorate had also conducted searches of the brothers' properties in August.

Religare Finvest had filed the police complaint in December last year and an FIR was registered in May.